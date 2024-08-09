Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

VIAV stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.00 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 98,561.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 187,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 187,267 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 26,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 726,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

