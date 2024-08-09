Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) CFO Gillian Munson Purchases 4,348 Shares of Stock

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) CFO Gillian Munson purchased 4,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,131.24. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,040,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vimeo Stock Up 7.4 %
VMEO stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $812.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.03.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on VMEO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
