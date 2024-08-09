Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) CFO Gillian Munson Purchases 4,348 Shares of Stock

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) CFO Gillian Munson purchased 4,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $20,131.24. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,040,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vimeo Stock Up 7.4 %

VMEO stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $812.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Vimeo had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vimeo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 4,565.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vimeo by 53.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMEO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vimeo

Vimeo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.