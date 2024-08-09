Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Lifted to Buy at TD Cowen

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

Shares of VITL stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. Vital Farms has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $344,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,661.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kelly J. Kennedy sold 10,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $387,824.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,583.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $344,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,661.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,321 shares of company stock worth $7,850,743. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

