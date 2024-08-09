Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Major Shareholder Sabby Management, Llc Acquires 43,756 Shares

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sabby Management, Llc purchased 43,756 shares of Volcon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $77,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 638,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,629.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sabby Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Sabby Management, Llc bought 74,574 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $134,978.94.

On Friday, August 2nd, Sabby Management, Llc purchased 40,349 shares of Volcon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $78,277.06.

Volcon Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLCN stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31. Volcon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $14,598.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Volcon

Volcon ( NASDAQ:VLCN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Volcon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

