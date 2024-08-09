VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.45 million. VTEX had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. VTEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. VTEX updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

VTEX Price Performance

VTEX stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.46. VTEX has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

