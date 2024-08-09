Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 111.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,027,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after purchasing an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,306,150. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $246.33 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $278.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.71. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

