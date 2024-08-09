Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 118.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 2.1 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $246.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.71.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,610 shares of company stock worth $2,306,150 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

