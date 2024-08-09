Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on September 6th

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

Walker & Dunlop has raised its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 54.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $102.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.57. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

