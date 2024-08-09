Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 1.3%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.21 and last traded at $88.83. 13,798,892 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 11,469,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.97.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

