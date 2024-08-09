Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for The GEO Group in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The GEO Group Price Performance

The GEO Group stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 100,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in The GEO Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 106,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.