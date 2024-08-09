Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.22) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

IDYA stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $47.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 500,046 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

