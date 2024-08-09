Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

NYSE RVLV opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

