Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,887,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,150.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,876,614 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $277,233,000 after purchasing an additional 791,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 406.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,625 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 591,251 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

