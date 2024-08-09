Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Announces $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

WDI stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.