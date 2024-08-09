Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $9.70 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
