Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EHI)

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $7.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
