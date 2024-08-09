Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of HIX opened at $4.36 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

