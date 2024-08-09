Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYI opened at $11.87 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.