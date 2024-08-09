Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYI opened at $11.87 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HYI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.