Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HYI opened at $11.87 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
