Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Price Performance

NYSE IGI opened at $17.39 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

