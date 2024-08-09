Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Michael A. Bieber Sells 10,346 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,213,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Willdan Group Stock Down 0.6 %

WLDN opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at $12,628,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1,905.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 52,394 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

