Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Michael A. Bieber Sells 10,346 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $378,767.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,213,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Willdan Group Stock Down 0.6 %
WLDN opened at $36.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.07 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLDN
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Willdan Group
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- It’s Too Soon to Buy the Dip in Weight Loss Drugmakers
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.