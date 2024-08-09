William Blair Comments on The Real Brokerage Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Real Brokerage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Real Brokerage’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Real Brokerage’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Real Brokerage Price Performance

REAX opened at $5.95 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. The business had revenue of $340.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 198.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 117.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.