William Blair Comments on The Real Brokerage Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Real Brokerage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Real Brokerage’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Real Brokerage’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Real Brokerage Price Performance
REAX opened at $5.95 on Friday. Real Brokerage has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 198.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 117.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Real Brokerage Company Profile
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.
Further Reading
