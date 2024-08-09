William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Palantir Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,707 in the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after buying an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,575,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

