William Blair Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Planet Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $78.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.96. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $79.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,549.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

