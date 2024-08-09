William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Palomar in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Palomar’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLMR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palomar

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,365,930.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total transaction of $162,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,930.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $4,245,216. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 237,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after buying an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.