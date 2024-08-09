WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) CEO Sima Sistani Acquires 65,000 Shares of Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) CEO Sima Sistani purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at $200,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WW International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $0.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $58.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. WW International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $13.31.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WW International

Institutional Trading of WW International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WW International in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in WW International by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.