YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Gap Down to $14.10

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLYGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.10, but opened at $13.13. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 469,877 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 1,494.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter.

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

