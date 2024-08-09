Zachary Benjamin Phillips Sells 974 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) SVP Zachary Benjamin Phillips sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $11,649.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,208.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Rent the Runway Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.10.
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -22.21 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 411,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
