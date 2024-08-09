Zachary Benjamin Phillips Sells 974 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) SVP Zachary Benjamin Phillips sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $11,649.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,208.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rent the Runway Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -22.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on RENT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Rent the Runway from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rent the Runway

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 545,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 411,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.