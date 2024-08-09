Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NGT. National Bankshares upped their price target on Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$68.00.

Shares of NGT opened at C$65.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$53.87. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$39.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.17. The stock has a market cap of C$75.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.65%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

