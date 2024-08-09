Zacks Research Comments on Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the basic materials company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

EMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $95.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 6,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

