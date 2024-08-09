Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.75.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $150.10 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $155.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after buying an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,087,000 after buying an additional 877,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,629,000 after acquiring an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,465.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $1,453,527.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,261 shares of company stock worth $4,565,464. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

