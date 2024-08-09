Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Steel Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $11.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.60 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $120.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37,033 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,498.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

