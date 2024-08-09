Zacks Research Weighs in on O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $11.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $11.55. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2024 earnings at $40.99 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

ORLY stock opened at $1,120.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,047.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,055.59. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

