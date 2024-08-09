Zacks Research Weighs in on United Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for United Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.83. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UAL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.18 on Friday. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,502,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $885,912,000 after purchasing an additional 429,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,974,000 after purchasing an additional 812,257 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Airlines by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,737,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $103,354,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,725,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,488 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

