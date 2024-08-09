Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.47% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.78-5.88 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.780-5.880 EPS.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $188.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.51. Zoetis has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.89.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

