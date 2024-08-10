2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $23.75

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.75, but opened at $26.37. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 947,506 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
