2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $23.75

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.75, but opened at $26.37. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 947,506 shares changing hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITX. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 114,524 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.