6,241 Shares in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 851,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314,172 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,646.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 222,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after purchasing an additional 209,706 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,195. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $142.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.