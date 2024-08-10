80,861 Shares in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,414,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter worth about $8,725,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 143,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John T. Treace bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $264,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,561,998.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John T. Treace bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $264,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,561,998.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, with a total value of $151,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,139,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,618.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 418,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,922. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of TMCI stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.79. 1,105,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,534. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $359.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

See Also

