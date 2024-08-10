AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV) Trading Up 0.2%

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DMDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43. 11 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76.

AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The AAM S&P Developed Markets High Dividend Value ETF (DMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of developed-market international large- and mid-cap stocks that score highly for both dividend yield and free cash flow. DMDV was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by AAM.

