Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $16.23 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,000. Amazon.com makes up 4.9% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.88.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

