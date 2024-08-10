AC Immune SA Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AC Immune in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AC Immune in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

AC Immune Trading Down 4.7 %

AC Immune stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $324.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.27. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AC Immune by 26.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 328,312 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in AC Immune by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

(Get Free Report)

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.