Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, reports. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter.

Acorn Energy Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of ACFN opened at $10.00 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Featured Stories

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

