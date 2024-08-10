Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, reports. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter.
Acorn Energy Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of ACFN opened at $10.00 on Friday. Acorn Energy has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
