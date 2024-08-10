ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ACV Auctions

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $493,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,739.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $493,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 503,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,739.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,869 shares of company stock worth $12,671,967. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

