ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Gap Up to $14.83

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.83, but opened at $16.40. ACV Auctions shares last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 398,575 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.14 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Chamoun sold 77,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,381,291.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,023,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 77,995 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,381,291.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,023,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 711,869 shares of company stock worth $12,671,967. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

