ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ad pepper media International (ETR:APM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €1.99 ($2.19) and last traded at €1.96 ($2.15). Approximately 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.95 ($2.14).

ad pepper media International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 million, a P/E ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.08.

About ad pepper media International

ad pepper media International N.V., an investment holding company, engages in the development of performance marketing solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: ad pepper, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper segment operates iLead, a lead generation platform, that helps in acquisition of client data free from financial risk; iSense, a targeting platform, that helps in delivering the right message to the right person in the right place at the right time; Mailpepper, an email marketing platform; and provides performance display online advertising solution.

