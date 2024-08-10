Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Adaptive Biotechnologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. The business had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 769.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.