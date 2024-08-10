Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at UBS Group

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. 1,283,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,563. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Adient has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 208,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 35,117 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

