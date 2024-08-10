Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADNT. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

ADNT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. Adient has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter worth about $18,040,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 270,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,348,000 after acquiring an additional 246,038 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,495,000 after acquiring an additional 229,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Adient by 48.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 227,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

