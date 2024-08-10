ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $16.57 and last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 1759165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,359.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 236,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $3,991,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.00 and a beta of 0.55.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

