Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $6.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $528.34 and its 200 day moving average is $526.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

