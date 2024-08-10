Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Director Lisa W. Wardell Sells 67,330 Shares of Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $72.07. 365,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,678. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

